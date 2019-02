If the fairy tale that grandpa reads to young Fred Savage in The Princess Bride were 900 pages long, filled with incest, rape, and dismemberment, it would be Game of Thrones, of course.





Are they really so different? Both have an evil prince, a fair-haired princess, and lots of sword fighting. But only one of them has Mandy Patinkin as Inigo Montoya. Bam.

This is CinestirTV’s second GoT mashup. Last time, he gave us “Hunger Games of Thrones.”