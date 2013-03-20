When “The Walking Dead” Meets “Homeland”

If you had any doubt about whether Nicholas Brody was a terrorist–or a zombie–then you need only watch Barely Political’s latest mashup, Walking Dead Homeland. The lead actress does a phenomenal job of contorting her mouth Claire Danes-style (not an easy feat). And the members of Walking Dead‘s “Rick-ocracy” resort to using charades to communicate with a silent Michonne.
Yes, the guy playing Sol needed to grow out his beard for about six more weeks before shooting, but his Patinkin voice is priceless and all-in-all, it’s a laugh-out-loud effort. “Come on, Brody,” Abu Nazombie tells his protégé, “we’ve got Zombie stuff to do.”