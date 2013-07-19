Your Career Won’t Be Predictable, And That’s A Good Thing

To be an effective business leader (and this is, without question, the goal for those of us who want to still be employable moving forward) requires you to not only personally embrace a digital-first posture but to also look microscopically at your career to date and where it is headed.

I’m fascinated by successful people and their career paths. Do you know what I never hear when I listen to a successful businessperson speak or when I read a biography of someone I respect? I never hear a story that goes like this: “I always knew that I wanted to be in marketing. There was never any doubt in my mind. All through elementary school, all I could do was daydream about marketing campaigns and working on a company’s overall strategic vision. While other kids were outside playing, I was busy drawing up logos for imaginary companies. In high school, I started the marketing club and could not wait until our economics teacher touched–ever so slightly–on the topic of marketing. Right after high school graduation, I interned at an advertising agency and could not wait to pursue my MBA with a focus on marketing.”

My point? Very few people set out in life to be the people that they have become. Even fewer know that they’re going to be in one specific industry from a very young age. The most successful and interesting entrepreneurs and businesspeople don’t have a very linear career path. In fact, it’s actually very squiggly. Always bear that in mind. Embrace the squiggle.

Accept it: There is no gold watch in your future.

Here’s the thing: People want guarantees. If I go to school and get a degree, I get a well-paying job, right? If I work hard my whole life, I’ll have a pension, right? If I do everything my boss tells me to do, I’ll get that promotion, right? I’ve been fortunate enough to have met some of the most fascinating musicians, artists, thinkers, authors, business leaders, and politicians around. I don’t take that gift for granted. If there’s one thing that has become abundantly clear to me, it’s that the most successful people I know have very squiggly careers. No linear paths and no constant and consistent ascents. It’s been bumpy, weird, strange, funky, and all-around fascinating.

What about you?

Do you find yourself stuck in thinking that it’s time to “adapt or die”? There are days when it is the soundtrack of my life–and then there are days when I shake my head at the connotations. You see, it’s easy to be an armchair quarterback and say that the newspaper industry, the music industry, the book publishing industry, the retail industry, a traditional advertising agency…and almost every other industry should adapt or die. We live in interesting times (to steal a turn of phrase from the ancient Chinese curse), but it’s not so easy to “adapt or die”–especially when it comes to our own careers. Are we supposed to go back to university or trade school?