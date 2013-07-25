How One Architecture Firm Built A Sustainable Building In Rural Rwanda

Rural Rwandan farmers, many of whom are women, lack a market for their goods, except in a city that’s a major trek away. The Women’s Opportunity Center hopes to solve that by becoming a central meeting place that splits the distance between urbanites who would buy the goods and those farmers; it will also serve as a place for these rural entrepreneurs to incubate their businesses into more than just subsistence farming operations–with a little help, many can be family profitable ventures.

But setting up a business incubator in a war torn third-world country means also solving old school problems like the generations of reliable power, plumbing, clean water, and adequate cooling first. That’s the second exceptional premise of the WOC, which is backed by Women for Women International, and recently opened near Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. “This was an opportunity to merge design with development,” says Afshan Khan, the president and CEO of Women for Women International. The idea was to create both a place and business plan that “helps sustain local economies at the local level.”





The WOC has been designed to meet the region’s mostly subsistence farmers on their own turf by locating in a valley between farms and the smaller city of Kayonza, which is several miles further out— a nightmare for those who would otherwise have to walk there. The center should provide new opportunities by acting as a commercial farming technique training center and destination space–the equivalent of a permanent farmer’s market where city-dwellers can connect with those selling fresh food and other locally-produced garments and baskets. It will both let farmers create cash crops and help urbanites finally have access to fairly priced fresh food like tomatoes, beans, mangoes, and pineapples for their own tables.

The site can accommodate about 300 students at a time. There are classrooms, the central market, and some dorms for trainees that will hike in from places too far to commute back to daily. There is additional stall space that can be rented to other merchants as the WOC becomes a shopping, social, and cultural destination. Over time, the hope is to lift the nutrition, the standard of living, career opportunities, and thus the economic prospects of more than 28,000 women in the region.





Most importantly, the entire building is largely sustainable. Conceived and executed pro-bono by NY-based Sharon Davis Design, it is built on a one-acre plot of land for less than $2 million—a sum that if privately financed, could eventually be paid back from future revenues. Founder Sharon Davis envisions this as a new model for how eco-buildings erected in places without traditional building materials or utilities might work. “The project is really about working with what they have for what they need in a very cohesive, holistic way,” she says.

Here are four major challenges the start-up faced, and Davis’s own on-the-road videos, which chronicle the creative ways she helped solve them:

Problem: It’s costly and hard to transport building materials. Plus, traditional materials like drywall trap heat, making places without air conditioning particularly uncomfortable.