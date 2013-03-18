Oreo Launches A Super Important Test Asking The Super Important Question: Cookie Or Cream?

Oreo’s “Cookie versus Cream” campaign, which has seen its central debate play out in a Super Bowl spot, a participatory Instagram campaign and in the halls of science , has culminated in a final face-off. It’s called the Super Important Test, and it allows you, the snacker, to decide which part of the Oreo is best.





It turns out there’s no wrong answer. Click on the cookie icon or on the cream icon on the site, created by Wieden+Kennedy, and you’ll be treated to one of a few dozen ridiculous videos involving some really awful puns, a faux politician with an upside-down face, stretch pants, and much, much more. Warning: The Oreo icons on the homepage are so real looking that you might come away with a hankering for some cookies.