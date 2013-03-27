Mason Jar Music Is Reinventing The Live Performance Sound, Making Movies

There’s a story behind every song that Mason Jar Music records. Now several of those stories have been woven together into a film.

The creative collective’s philosophy of “preserving analog principles in a digital age” had taken them to some interesting places before–like this stairwell. Even so, the members of the startup could not have anticipated finding themselves shooting a movie in Canada during the summertime.

The Sea In Between sprang from a bold act of generosity: Vancouver-based financial engineer Blayne Johnson invited musician Josh Garrels to his home on Mayne Island. Johnson’s whole family loved Garrels’ music and simply wanted to hear him play in person. The Portland-based, very much independent musician might not have made it to that area otherwise. Garrels and his benefactor soon extended an invitation to Mason Jar Music to join them and help create some of their signature sound experiences. Five days and 11 musical performances later, the adventure had turned into a movie.

“At first, all we knew was that we wanted to shoot performance videos with Josh in various locations on the island,” says director Matt Porter. “It was my job, working along with [producers] Jon Seale and Dan Knobler, to figure out how we could then string these performances together into a cohesive feature-length narrative.”

Although Mason Jar Music is all about the music, that didn’t mean the company’s first feature film wouldn’t have a story. At the start of shooting, it seemed as though the narrative would center solely around Garrels, who is fighting tooth and nail to grow his audience. Ultimately, however, The Sea In Between explores themes of faith, family, vulnerability, and the music business, while flitting between stories of the Johnson family and the inhabitants of Mayne Island.

“Everything changed the second we arrived on the island,” Porter says. “I don’t think we could have anticipated the role that the island and its community would play in the final piece.”

Over the course of the recording sessions, there were hazards that had to be overcome, like a tide coming in during the middle of the song, “Sailor’s Waltz.” There were also collaborations that brewed out of intraband bonding between the roster of assembled musicians, recounted during “Pilot Me.” The way that each experience is shot gives them the feel of having a story. Of course, with Mason Jar, the music itself does indeed come first and foremost.