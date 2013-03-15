Kremlin Under Siege By Steven Seagal

When Steven Seagal said recently that he was leaving to go whip some Russian kids into shape, for once it wasn’t a ready-made tough-guy line for one of his movies. Instead, it was part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to revitalize physical fitness in Moscow by restoring the Soviet-era mass training program known as GTO (Gotov k Trudu i Oboronye, or “Ready for Work and Defense”). Although a man of Putin’s age may remember the early-90s heyday of Seagal, which Co.Create does as well, there is a chance the children of Russia will just see a somewhat doughy, upper-middle-aged TV actor in a kimono. No word yet on whether any of the Expendables crew will be joining.
