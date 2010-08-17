Microsoft Finally Launches a Portable Xbox–Inside Windows Phone 7

Microsoft may be late to the new world of smartphones begun by the Apple iPhone back in 2007, but the company has some interesting advantages over competitors like Apple and Google. Chief among those is that Microsoft is, lest we forget, a gaming powerhouse.

Far from the half-hearted (albeit underrated) efforts of Zune, Microsoft’s Xbox experiment is innovative, critically acclaimed, and, most importantly, incredibly successful. Xbox Live, when it launched way back in 2002, was a ballsy move from a novice console maker, and it paid off better than Microsoft could have imagined. Tens of millions of users later, Microsoft has a key advantage that none of the other smartphone makers can boast–but Xbox integration on the upcoming Windows Phone 7 was unknown until now.

I sat down with Kevin Unangst, Senior Director of PC and Mobile Gaming at Microsoft, to check out Microsoft’s plan for Windows Phone 7 gaming. He showed off some very impressive and frankly lust-worthy games and features, even for casual gamers like myself who aren’t really interested in Leaderboards or hardcore online competition. Xbox on Windows Phone 7 is quite simply on a different level than any other mobile gaming platform, including Apple’s iOS.

The integration of Xbox Live is detailed and a little bit complex, with all kinds of bonuses for hardcore Xbox Live users–the avatar in particular is given lots of special treatment. I think it’s a little overly cutesy, but others may love the “gadgets” you can give your avatar, including a flashlight that turns the whole phone into an LED flashlight, or a level that, when turned, causes the avatar to wobble and then fall over.

For those obsessed with keeping their Gamerscore up, Windows Phone 7 games are given the same number of points as an Xbox Live Arcade game. If that doesn’t mean anything to you, don’t worry about it–the Xbox Live integration is intense, but if you want to (and I suspect many people will), you can absolutely ignore it. And that’s just fine, because the games look amazing.