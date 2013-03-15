The Second Screen Comes To The Movies With App-Enhanced Film, “App”

It’s rare that moviegoers are encouraged to fiddle with their smartphones during a film, but that’s the case with App , the new Dutch movie directed by Bobby Boermans .

Before going to see the film, moviegoers are asked to download a free app (available for Android and iPhone) to enhance the plot, which involves a 21-year-old psychology student who becomes addicted to her smartphone following a tragic accident.

The App app uses SyncNow, a digital audio watermarking technology originally developed by Civolution to prevent illegal downloads.

“The technology uses the entire audio spectrum and embeds watermarks in it. The watermarks also drive the app that goes with the film. It talks to the speaker of your phone. Human beings can’t hear it, but your phone will,” explains Kees Abrahams, CEO of Imagine Nation, the global media company that created 2CFilm, the company that produced App and developed the app in partnership with Service2Media.

After deciding to incorporate the synchronized second-screen application, the filmmakers adapted the script, adding additional content and bits of story line for the app. But the team emphasizes that the app isn’t essential in order to enjoy the film, which will be released in the Netherlands on April 4.

“The movie works perfectly without the second screen. It’s a well paced thriller, but there are 35 moments in the movie when you can get additional information or content that will enrich the experience,” says Robin de Levita, chief creative officer, Imagine Nation.

Moviegoers will be advised to leave their devices on their laps during the film. When additional content is available on the second screen, audience members will be notified by their vibrating phones.