Nick Offerman’s Bizarre NSFW Movie Promo Has Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, and Lots of Pot

The last time Nick Offerman got together with his wife Megan Mullaly and costar Alison Brie for a promo of the movie they made together, Somebody Up There Likes Me, they mostly sat around and took bong rips. While marijuana also factors heavily into the just-released second promo for the film, the new one resides on a whole new level of crazy.





At the top of the spot, a perturbed Adam Scott barges into the woodworking shop that is apparently connected to the set of the show he films with Nick Offerman, Parks and Recreation. It seems Offerman has been hurting the show by spending too much time in the shop recently. When it turns out that the other members of the woodworking crew are Alison Brie and Megan Mullaly, and they enjoy chanting and pot-smoking in equal measure, things start to get out of hand. Like, really out of hand.





Stay tuned for the last minute, where Scott stages a mock interview of Offerman about the very promo we’re watching. It’s not 100 percent serious, however, it actually does answer the question of why these promos have leaned so heavily on weed.