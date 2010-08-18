First Space Twins, Last Shuttle Mission: Search For Dark Matter, Antimatter, Beginnings of the Universe

Twin brothers from New Jersey will orbit earth together this winter searching for antimatter, dark matter, strange matter and measuring cosmic rays.

Their mission: To deliver, install and supervise the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer–a $1.5 billion piece of hardware that took 15 years to build and will be mounted outside the International Space Station to study the universe’s origin by measuring things we can’t see.

“It’s a $1.5 billion piece of hardware. We’re going to be very careful not to get any scratches on it,” said Mark Kelly, who will command the shuttle launch this February to deliver the truck-sized sensor and other supplies to the ISS. Mark will lead the expedition to install the sensor with a giant robotic arm on the mission’s fourth day. “We’ve been training for this mission for a year. We’ve got another six months to go.”

Although the mission is the last scheduled flight for the shuttle, Mark didn’t get misty-eyed talking about it. He pointed out it’s time for the next generation of American space ventures, and installing the AMS was the last major milestone for the shuttle program to hit.

His brother Scott Kelly will launch to the space station aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft from Kazakhstan in October. He’s scheduled to spend six months aboard the ISS as commander. It’s his third mission and his longest to date.