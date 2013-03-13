Would You Bail Out A Friend At 3 a.m.? Elaborate Carlsberg Stunt Tests Friendship’s Limits

What would you do to help a friend in dire need? That question lies at the heart of the latest campaign for Carlsberg beer. In order to find out, however, a dire need had to be put in place.

Created by Duval Guillaume Modem, masters of experiential stunt marketing, the latest from Carlsberg begins with a fake poker game gone bad. In a scenario straight out of a Guy Ritchie movie, a group of bros have to call a friend one at a time to get them out of hoc at a shady back-alley poker room. Oh yeah, and these phone calls all take place in the middle of the night.





After explaining what’s at stake, each guy asks his friend at the end of the line to bring 300 euros to the sketchy gangster dungeon where they’re being held captive. As you might guess, not everybody who gets the call is keen to wake up and get involved with this situation. Those who do, however, take a colorful little trip through a funhouse of gangster movie mise-en-scene on the way to a big reveal when they finally reach the poker room.

Watch a previous Duval Guillaume Modem stunt for Carlsberg below: