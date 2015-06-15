How To Use Conflict To Unlock Creativity

The average CEO spends 25% of his time coping with conflicts. It’s worth asking how much of that conflict has truly been used for useful purposes, like fostering creativity?

Business mythology is rife with tales of firms that use conflict to rediscover their true purpose. Steve Jobs left Apple after conflicts arose regarding his dual role as VP and board chair. The exile enabled him to return invigorated and with a precise understanding of what the company needed. In a devilish move, IBM Chairman Louis Gerstner brought the behemoth computer manufacturer to its knees by creating conflict between its skilled engineering brain trust and a band of rebels experimenting with the brave new world of superconductivity. The result? IBM left behind bulky mainframes–a declining revenue stream–and moved deftly into networking technology (and later business consulting).





Creative industries pat themselves on the back for being “disruptive,” but too rarely are they willing to unleash that same uncertainty within themselves. The term has become overused and flabby. Any act that calls attention to oneself can be disruptive, but not every disruptive act is useful for managing a creative business. In fact, very few “disruptors” are savvy enough to exploit conflict for commercial gain. Doing so means exploiting disagreement, fostering debate, being open to one’s limitations, and managing emotions. These are precisely the skills that seem to separate profitable creative companies from the pack.

Former GE Chairman Jack Welch evangelized against “superficial congeniality,” the inability of companies to face threats and problems. Welch knew that confrontation was the key to progress. He was not only prepared for disruption, but demanded it, his “20-70-10” philosophy requiring that the bottom 10% of each division’s staff be tuned over on a regular basis.

So how can managers of companies in disruptive industries use conflict to foster innovation? When asked to respond, an investor in creative firms and a leader of one independently pointed in the same direction.

“The more innovative an idea, the more excited I become, the calmer I present it,” says Otis D. Gibson, the founder and chief creative officer of Gertrude, and some might say, a specialist in creative conflicts. As a leader in brand migration, Gertrude helps foreign companies penetrate U.S. markets. Gibson has become an expert in managing the outsize expectations of clients, handling the dissonance of foreign brands that land on U.S. shores and correcting cultural misperceptions of executives who approach the United States as “one big state rather than fifty countries.”

Inside the firm or with a client, Gibson points to the need for information as a tool to push conflict in the right direction. ““The crucial part of dealing with conflict is learning to deal with your emotions. Screaming something at someone doesn’t make it more true,” he says. “When our clients are not quite seeing an idea the way we intend, my team and I will go away, rethink the presentation and re-present the same idea highlighting some additional facts that strengthens and build the case for that particular idea.” The willingness of Gibson and his team to accept the conflict that comes from standing by an idea in the face of initial rejection is a trait common to the strongest leaders of truly disruptive companies. As in their willingness to find new ways to make their argument more effectively.