A Big-Screen Brand-Content Play: Behind Kokanee’s Cinematic Debut, “The Movie Out Here”

Features studded with product placement and off-screen brand tie-ins are commonplace in the film world. A movie–funded by a brand and created by an ad agency–as the centerpiece of an ad campaign, less so.

Toronto-based agency Grip recently brought to theaters The Movie Out Here, a feature-length film for western Canadian beer brand Kokanee that served as the gravitational center for the brand’s marketing efforts.

Much more than a film with product placement, The Movie Out Here was conceived as a solution to the brand’s goals of engaging its enthusiastic fan base and contributing to overall brand health. And it is wholly and unabashedly part of a campaign. “While the movie is the sexy part of it, this has always been very much the marketing,” says Grip creative director Randy Stein. “It was a means to an end, to engage fans and galvanize western Canadians around a beer.”

As a movie, it’s pretty much everything you’d expect from a beer-ad-as-film: a buddy flick about three dudes who throw a party to save their friend’s flailing ski-waxing business. It’s full of frat-boy humor, decorative ladies, and lots of opportunity for in-context beer drinking, of course. Based on the brand’s long-running campaign line, “the beer out here”–which represents its status as a scrappy, regional beer brand–The Movie Out Here also incorporates Kokanee’s venerable brand characters: Sask the sasquatch and a pair of dopy, fun-loving rangers.

To understand how a film became the apt solution to Kokanee’s marketing challenge, it’s useful to look at Kokanee’s recent history. Stein says that over the past several years Kokanee has been intensely focused on engaging its fans. The brand sought input from its Facebook fans when it redesigned its packaging and put the decision whether the ranger character in its ads should live or die to an online vote. When fans decided to kill the current rangers, fans voted on a new one.

“We already had this narrative that was built into the brand,” says Stein. “We needed to engage fans, and the brief from the client was, ‘Come back with an idea that’s big.’ It was literally that big.” While a movie for a movie’s sake wouldn’t have flown, Stein says, “We realized that anywhere we want to be, from packaging to in-bar promotions, we could make this idea work.”





The idea also allowed the brand to invite its fans to be part a bona fide theatrical movie, which is like loyalty crack for a generation with a penchant for self promotion. “Film buffs around the country shudder when I say this, but motion pictures are the last untouched medium,” says Stein. “Yes, they’ve been polluted with brands paying to have product placed, but they haven’t been in reach for the average person. The average person can be on The Amazing Race. The average person cannot be in a movie.” Social media efforts in the lead-up to the film’s release allowed fans to audition for the five leading roles, bars could put themselves up as possible locations, people could submit props, and the music was fan-sourced as well.