NCAA Offers More Support Than Students Can Handle

When life gets rough, it’s comforting when you know you’ve got a friend or relative who’s always there for you with encouragement, a ready ear, and mental support. Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean you want that person right there beside you… at all times. For student athletes, NCAA is that support system, and in a pair of amusing ads from Leo Burnett Detroit, the uplifting cheerleading never ends. Literally.

Two spots directed by Chris Woods of Recommended Media imagine NCAA’s support of athletic students as a marching band and a spirit squad. Lucky students are surrounded by their own boisterous posse as they practice their sport. Which would be kind of nice while running laps or competing in small, low-profile tournaments. Things get a little awkward, however, when the students engage in other aspects of life, such as chem labs, college exams, graduation, and first job interviews. We won’t even imagine the scenario extended to a Saturday night date.

Thankfully, in real life NCAA helps by regulating collegiate sports, offering scholarships and providing other administrative support to students. Without the omnipresent mascot.