“Mad Men” Goes Native With Promotional Art By a 1960s Promotional Artist

Considering that Mad Men is a show set in the world of advertising, known for its painstaking attention to detail, a lot of people are interested in how the show itself is advertised. Although some ads for the show have raised eyebrows for other reasons, often the ads have won acclaim for their tasteful elegance (think Don Draper staring in a shop window for season 5.) For the promotional art for the forthcoming sixth season, series creator Matthew Weiner had a very specific look in mind–a hand-painted ad, like the promos of the era the show depicts. As detailed by the New York Times, Weiner ended up tapping Brian Sanders, a 75-year-old artist residing in the UK, who actually created some of the prime sources Weiner had in mind. The authenticity of the finished product speaks for itself.