We’ve Seen the Future of Comic Books and, Oh, Wait, It Crashed the Server

The decline of comic book stores has been precipitous. Changing consumer habits and endless entertainment content available at the swipe of a finger has challenged the very establishments that have long been the lifeblood of the comics industry. While a core of comic book fans still crave the in-person community that grows out of showing up at a brick-and-mortar store each week for the latest edition of their favorite series, there’s a digital maturation under way and major comics publishers are starting to diversify their nonprint offerings in a big way.

Last weekend, Marvel, one of the industry’s granddaddies, was at South By Southwest in Austin to introduce a slew of new or renewed digital products. The splashy move signals the publisher’s desire to be a leader and innovator in digital. As the company’s Digital General Manager Peter Phillips and Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso were heading into the presentation hall at South by, they talked to Co.Create about the rollout, its implications, and how it’s okay that they haven’t always gotten it right.

One of the big reveals at SXSW was Marvel No. 1, an offering of more than 700 of “Marvel’s greatest No. 1 issues,” which will be made available free of charge for two days. Within the first few hours of the digital giveaway, demand was so high that servers crashed and the offer was suspended. (It will return soon, they say.)





It’s an approach that may ultimately hook readers on series that are new to them. “It’s really a trial on the electronic sell-through model,” Phillips says, acknowledging a pending price increase for the Marvel Comics app–from $60 a year to $69. “If you do the compound annual growth rate, we’re not doing very well,” he jokes. “I should be fired.”

Evidently Marvel executives feel the humility of the company’s past missteps. “It has not been a straight line from start to finish,” Phillips says of their product development track. “It took us some time to get Marvel Unlimited right. I wish we were out a lot sooner. The product languished. I would have loved to have this conversation with you a few years ago.”





What goes hand in hand with that sense of coulda-shoulda regret is a distinct awareness that the company still might falter. “We’re not afraid to fail,” says Alonso, as if the phrase were Marvel’s new mantra. “We are not afraid of making mistakes. They help us to adjust, refine our game and get better and better at this.”

Phillips has been at Marvel for just under two years, so he wasn’t around when the company launched its Digital Comics Unlimited program, its innovative online library of more than 13,000 titles of Marvel’s greatest comics. The problem is that was conceived in 2007 for Flash Players, before the limitations of web-based Flash players were realized. Says Phillips: “The number one customer complaint with digital was: We need a non-Flash player for iOS.”