Heineken Unveils Its New U.S. Bottle With a Case of Déjà Vu

Heineken is the master of arriving in style. Over the past two years, its Legends campaign has seen dapper gents grace fabulous parties with their unparalleled presence. So it’s no surprise that the tradition continues in Déjà Vu, an ad to support Heineken’s newly designed bottle, the company’s first U.S. package redesign since 1946. The new, longer-neck bottle brings the U.S. in line with global markets, which have already transitioned from Heineken’s erstwhile stub-neck bottle.





In Déjà Vu, we see Heineken’s handsome man cavorting the globe, joining impossibly lavish parties (with feather-tailed showgirls, naturally) from Vietnam to Nigeria to New York City. At each stop, he breezes by the doorman of an exclusive club and captures some lovely lady’s attention, drawing the ire of her would-be baddie man friend. And at each stop, a slick green bottle comes gliding smoothly down the bar. In New York, he finally out-smoothes the jealous man and gets the girl.

Created by Wieden+Kennedy New York (previous ads have come from the agency’s Amsterdam office) and directed by Rupert Sanders of MJZ, the ad seamlessly fits into Heineken’s recent playbook, breaking no new creative territory and seeming like a composite of every James Bond movie ever. And while the significance of the new longer-neck bottle might be lost on many (likely prompting the end tag “presenting the star bottle”), it’ll likely leave many men (and women) feeling like the Heineken guy’s socks have a more interesting life than the rest of us.