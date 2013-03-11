South By SouthWesteros: “Game of Thrones” Pedicabs Invade Austin

Recently, we saw how savvy the Game of Thrones team is when it comes to print ads . It almost makes one forget how the series has carefully built up a reputation for experiential marketing as well.





The frenetically bloody and boob-flecked fantasy show has the good fortune of nearing its third season premiere just when South by Southwest is hitting its stride. What that means for Austin-bound tourists this that week the marketing team brought its A game, with a fleet of pedicabs decked out like the series’ famed iron throne.

Many a man far braver than you or I has lost his head while trying to hold down a seat on that throne; South-by-Southwesters only have to sit on it for a few blocks on the way to a Nick Cave barbecue.





Game of Thrones season three premieres on HBO March 31. Get ready for the new episodes with a recap of season two below.

H/t to Laughing Squid

[Images: Flickr users Scott Beale, and Rusty Blazenhoff]