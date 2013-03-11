And the Finalists for MIPTV’s Brand of the Year Award Are…

Now in its 50th year, MIPTV is a tradeshow as content extravaganza–with innovators from all aspects of the television, Internet, and advertising galaxies coming together in Cannes, France, to celebrate talent and creativity, and maybe make some deals as well. Of course, part of this celebration involves handing out a few awards , and the finalists for MIPTV’s 2013 Brand of the Year have just been announced…as chosen by Co.Create.





In between the three-day program of talks, master classes, demos, and networking events, the content hub of the event, MIPCube, will be taking care of award duties. The Brand of the Year recognizes both a brand and its agency for creating visionary original video content and, furthermore, using it as part of a brand-building strategy. After choosing from applicants from more than 10 countries, the three finalists are:

A Step from Zero, by Coca-Cola Zero and Ogilvy & Mather Paris

The Creators Project, by Intel and VICE Media, Inc.

Twizy Plug into the positive energy, by Renault and Moxie

Putting aside Brand of the Year, other competitions include the MIP Cube TV Hack, where developers, designers, and industry leaders are creating improvements to the video content experience, Content 360, a transmedia storytelling competition; and MIPCubeLab, a showcase for startups.

MIPTV will run from April 8 to 11 in Cannes and will include a session moderated by Co.Create editor Teressa Iezzi on April 10. Watch a trailer for the event below.

