Behind the Dazzling Paper-Theater Title Sequence in “Oz the Great and Powerful”

As movies go, the new Oz the Great and Powerful may not be blowing audiences away , but there’s no doubt it is powerful, having amassed $80 million at the U.S. box office this weekend. And yet there’s one thing the film’s divided audience can all agree on: The opening title sequence is spectacular. You’ll have to see the movie to experience it in full–the picture below provides only a glimpse. It’s an enchanting presentation of hand-painted (or seemingly so) backdrops that slide in and out of the frame, which sets a playful tone for the visual splendor to come. Co.Create tracked down the man responsible.

Garson Yu, of Los Angeles design studio Yu & Co, describes the six-month process he and his 12-person team went through to create the old-fashioned 3-D sequence that introduces the newfangled 3-D movie. He also shared much of the vintage material, pictured all over this page, that they used as inspiration. Plus: How this differed from the work they’ve done on such memorable title sequences as those at the beginning of Life of Pi and Watchmen, and the inspiring takeaway at the end of Waiting for “Superman.”

The Bake-Off

“It was a competition, as always,” says Yu of the usual exercise of presenting ideas to director Sam Raimi in a kind of run-off against any number of opponents. “It was a very important film for them, so we went in and presented many, many different ideas. We read the script and saw a rough cut of the film, but Sam didn’t give us much direction: He wanted us to have an open interpretation.”

Yu cooked up one idea in particular that stood out above the rest: “I wanted to embrace the cinematic elements, the traditional techniques of moviemaking. Since the movie is all about [spoiler alert!] the illusions used to defeat the witches, I was inspired by the old silent filmmaker Georges Melies and his famous A Trip to the Moon. He’s truly a cinematic magician, and I kind of used the same idea of creating physical special effects from the old days that will expose the tricks–-show the wires connected to levitating objects, for instance.” When he presented his idea to Raimi, the director had to don old-school 3-D glasses, the cardboard ones with one red lens and and one green. “We did a 3-D storyboard,” says Yu. “It was all hand-painted artwork that I couldn’t have made without my team. And we won the pitch!”





Yu also drew inspiration from the documentary Film Before Film, by German director Werner Nekes, which chronicles the precursors to early cinema, with a tour of visual tricks and mechanical illusions that were used in the 17th to the 20th century–as seen in the images on this page, which inspired Yu and Co. “It was from this documentary that we borrowed the idea of creating a paper theater of perspective as the world for the opening sequence,” by which he means they created the illusion of 3-D by layering cut-out images in space.

When it came down to actually making the sequence, they didn’t create an actual diorama. “It looks so realistic because all lighting was created digitally in a 3-D environment. It looks like we actually created a physical diorama and we pushed camera through that, in miniature. But it’s all created digitally.”