Personal Branding Tip: Forget What YOU Know

We’re fresh off of the launch of our newest best-selling book, Power Principles for Success, written along with 30 of America’s PremierExperts® and the legendary, Brian Tracy. When we were up in New York City for the book launch party, I filmed this quick tip for you, and I’ve also expounded on it below.

In my last blog post here at Fast

Company, I explained to you that you have to display your expertise and all the

ways you could do that.

But I’ve had a bunch of emails and

posts that have asked me, “But, Nick, where do I begin?” And here’s where you’ve got to

begin. You have to forget what you know. Now before you go off saying I’m crazy because I told you

before to “get out of the business you’re in” and now I’m telling you to “forget

what you know”, here’s what’s

important–you devalue the things that you know, because you know them so

well. That’s important, let me say

that again:

You devalue the things that you know,

because you know them so well.

What I want to encourage you to do

is forget what you know and start thinking about what your audience knows–their

knowledge set is very different from yours. You don’t know where to begin because you think everyone

knows what you know, it feels like common sense you know it so well, but it’s

not! When you’re want to display

your expertise, you’ve got to start from the beginning. The most profound information is the

stuff that’s simple, basic and easy to comprehend and most likely, you’ve

forgotten about it because you know the basics so well! But think about it, if

you want to learn about a new subject, you’ve ALWAYS got to start at the

beginning, we all just forget there is

a beginning when it’s somewhere in our distant past or our subconscious mind.