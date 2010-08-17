Personal Branding Tip: Forget What YOU Know

We’re fresh off of the
launch of our newest best-selling book, Power Principles for Success, written along with 30 of America’s PremierExperts® and the legendary, Brian Tracy. When we were up in New York City for the book launch party, I filmed this quick tip for you, and I’ve also expounded on it below.
In my last blog post here at Fast
Company, I explained to you that you have to display your expertise and all the
ways you could do that.
But I’ve had a bunch of emails and
posts that have asked me, “But, Nick, where do I begin?” And here’s where you’ve got to
begin. You have to forget what you know. Now before you go off saying I’m crazy because I told you
before to “get out of the business you’re in” and now I’m telling you to “forget
what you know”, here’s what’s
important–you devalue the things that you know, because you know them so
well. That’s important, let me say
that again:
You devalue the things that you know,
because you know them so well.
What I want to encourage you to do
is forget what you know and start thinking about what your audience knows–their
knowledge set is very different from yours. You don’t know where to begin because you think everyone
knows what you know, it feels like common sense you know it so well, but it’s
not! When you’re want to display
your expertise, you’ve got to start from the beginning. The most profound information is the
stuff that’s simple, basic and easy to comprehend and most likely, you’ve
forgotten about it because you know the basics so well! But think about it, if
you want to learn about a new subject, you’ve ALWAYS got to start at the
beginning, we all just forget there is
a beginning when it’s somewhere in our distant past or our subconscious mind.
Forget about the complex stuff,
you’re trying too hard! And start valuing the stuff that you know. I’m going to ask you to focus on starting
from the beginning, of course progressively take your audience on the journey to
where they need to be, but start from the beginning. Nothing is too basic.
Start from the beginning so they can understand it too and that’s what
is going to make the biggest impact in their business.
So, forget how much you know, teach
people the basics and you’ll have great success displaying your expertise.
