Funny Or Die’s Billy Eichner On How to Be Fearless, And Maybe A Little Rude

Yiddish people call it “chutzpah.” A lot of people say “guts” or, well, “balls.” President Obama prefers the more gender-neutral “audacity.” Whatever it is, though, Billy Eichner has a highly flammable tanker’s worth of the stuff coursing through his veins, and it has fueled him well.





Funny Or Die’s Billy On the Street is a comedic game show on Fuse that concludes its second season March 8. What sets Eichner apart from your average Chuck Woolery or Wink Martindale is his unpredictability, his energy, and a fearlessness that propelled his career and helped him land the show. And the Billy on the Street experience rarely resembles Love Connection. Contestants don’t volunteer. They’re ambushed. While an intrepid cameraman follows in hot pursuit, Eichner runs maniacally around the bustling sidewalks of New York, provoking sporadic strangers with pop culture-based challenges in which the answers are often solely up to the discretion of Eichner himself. Some would-be contestants run away rather than play, some yell and scream in his face, but Eichner remains unfazed. Because he is immune to fear the way most people are to gluten.

The rapidly rising comic honed his chops and his nerve doing live shows in New York City, where audiences can easily trend toward unimpressed. Eventually, he began staging an avante garde late-night talk show at venues like Ars Nova. His was a one-man variety show, where the host was inordinately amped up and obsessed with pop culture. An Eichner monologue, for instance, might contain a 12-minute rant about hating Johnny Depp. One day, the comic borrowed a camera and some mic equipment and started harassing folks with man-on-the-street interviews. Fuse was the first network that offered to put this unstable act on TV.





Eichner spoke with Co.Create recently about how one might go about being as undaunted in everyday life as he was upon finally meeting his idol, Meryl Streep.

At the beginning, it was tough to get psyched for what I do on the show, because who does that? Now, I’ve been doing this for so long that I just slip into character when the camera goes on. It’s not so different for me than if I were doing a sitcom or a movie. I do use my name, but I’m not that person. A lot of comics aren’t their on-screen personas; Chris Rock isn’t always ranting and raving. What I do is make myself this over-the-top character that people either find endearing or they think is a joke. Then I can do anything I want.

A lot of people in Hollywood, and everywhere pretty much, operate on fear. No one wants to get fired, so everyone’s scared to take a chance. There’s money involved, and there are careers and reputations on the line. It can really pay to take a chance, though, and that’s how I operate. I’ll go up to a threatening-looking man and ask if he wants to have sex with other guys. I haven’t given a shit ever. I care deeply about my show, but in terms of what people are going to think—”Is it too edgy? Is it too obscure? Is it too gay?”—I never think about that. I think, “Is this funny? Is this smart? Is this worth people’s time?” If it is, it’s worth the risk.

Will Ferrell is one of my comedy idols, and he started the company that produces the show–so I want him to like the show, obviously. When he came on, we were playing this game called “Would Drew Barrymore Like This?” It was a list of mundane things that Drew Barrymore may or may not like, and one of the things on the list was “Will Ferrell.” It’s not scripted, so when Will said that he thought Drew Barrymore would like him, I said “No, Drew Barrymore hates you. She doesn’t get you. She doesn’t like you. I love you, but Drew Barrymore can’t stand you.” Now, obviously we’re joking around, but still, I’d never really dealt with Will Ferrell much in person before then. But he responded to that.