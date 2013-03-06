Can You Pack a Suitcase Like Sex-Crazed Management Consultant Don Cheadle?

Sometimes you need one of those seemingly mindless games to exercise a different part of your brain. Here’s one for today: Pack a Suitcase , courtesy of Showtime’s House of Lies. Pick a character and start arranging items in the suitcase. It’s just challenging enough and surprisingly addictive.

If you’ve chosen Marty (Don Cheadle), you have to squeeze the well-polished shoes in with the whiskey and the handcuffs. If it’s Jeannie (Kristen Bell), there’s a blow dryer, a riding crop, and red wine to go with the red stilettos.





Don’t know who or what we’re talking about? Some basics: House of Lies is not that other “House of” series about professional lies and dirty tricks in which the protagonist breaks the fourth wall and talks to the camera. (Perhaps you’ve heard about a certain buzzed-about, game-changing Netflix series?) Rather, House of Lies has been a bit of an also-ran since it debuted in January 2012. A few months earlier Showtime introduced Homeland, which has gone on to earn record ratings, critical acclaim, and a few shelves full of awards. House of Lies, meanwhile, got some attention out of the gate for its at-any-cost, sex-filled portrayal of the devious ways of management consulting, a profession previously thought of as pretty much anything but sexy, but it hasn’t made much noise during its second season, airing now.

Will this little game work to elevate House of Lies‘s under-the-radar status? Probably not. But it’s a fun distraction nonetheless. And it does make us think that maybe we should indeed be tuning in.