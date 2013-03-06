Harry Potter Has a Hangover

Considering that the series is built around dudes forgetting stuff, it’s kind of ironic that the new ad for The Hangover III depends so much on its audience’s memory. Specifically, the ad relies on fans remembering the poster for 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Anyone who does recall that particular image will delight in seeing Harry and Voldemort’s opposing, mutual ice-grilling visages replaced by that of Zach Galifianakis and Ken Jeong. Both ads feature the brief, gravitas-dripping tagline, “It all ends.” The faux-epic poster is made more ironic by the fact that there was never any ongoing conflict between these two Hangover characters, or really anyone else in the series. Ten points from Gryffindor.