Harry Potter Has a Hangover

Considering that the series is built around dudes forgetting stuff, it’s kind of ironic that the new ad for The Hangover III depends so much on its audience’s memory. Specifically, the ad relies on fans remembering the poster for 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Anyone who does recall that particular image will delight in seeing Harry and Voldemort’s opposing, mutual ice-grilling visages replaced by that of Zach Galifianakis and Ken Jeong. Both ads feature the brief, gravitas-dripping tagline, “It all ends.” The faux-epic poster is made more ironic by the fact that there was never any ongoing conflict between these two Hangover characters, or really anyone else in the series. Ten points from Gryffindor.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens