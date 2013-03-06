Times Square Takes Lesson of Hurricane Sandy to Heart, With Repurposed Wood Installation

It’s unlikely that any New Yorkers will forget what the city and its surrounding areas endured last fall with Hurricane Sandy. As a brief reminder, however, Brooklyn’s Situ Studios has put together an installation called Heartwalk. Gracing the Duffy Square section of bustling Times Square from February 12 though March 8, Heartwalk is a heart-shaped assemblage, made from wooden planks salvaged from the boardwalks of some of the hardest-hit areas, like The Rockaways and Atlantic City. The Heartwalk website collects photos taken by visitors, who are reminded of, and humbled anew by, the hurricane’s destructive force. See even more photos on Situ Studio’s Instagram blog.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens