Google And Volkswagen Devise An App To Measure Smileage (Yes, Driving Can Be Fun)

Driving is about to get a lot more social with the upcoming release of Volkswagen Smileage , a new app powered by Google.

The app, which will be released in beta this spring before its official launch in early summer, is the first product born out of Art, Copy & Code, Google’s latest foray into reimagining advertising.

Last year’s advertising initiative, Project Re: Brief, had Google mining the past, working with the creative minds behind some of the most iconic ads from decades ago, including Coca-Cola’s “Hilltop” and Avis’s “We Try Harder,” to create new iterations of the work.





Through this year’s Art, Copy & Code, Google remains in the present, teaming not only Volkswagen but also Adidas and Burberry to create products using Google tools like Chrome, Google+, and Android, which support the goals of current advertising campaigns. “We wanted to get much closer to the work and challenges that our brand partners face on a day-to-day basis,” explains Google project lead Aman Govil. “So we’re working with new briefs and current projects and really partnering with them from the start of the process.”

In the case of Volkswagen (the projects for Adidas and Burberry are not far enough along to be discussed at this point), the decision was made to build a product based on a Deutsch LA-created campaign launched last fall with the tagline, “It’s not the miles, it’s how you live them.”

With that tagline in mind, members of the Google, Volkswagen, Deutsch LA, and Grow Interactive teams gathered at Google in Mountain View last November to collectively develop the app that would become Smileage.

Deutsch LA is a famously tech-savvy agency, with an in-house staff of creative technologists. But Deutsch LA partner and chief digital officer Winston Binch couldn’t pass up the chance to collaborate with Google. “Everyone knew about Project Re: Brief last year, and of particular interest to me was the work they did with Coke—the interactive vending machine. I just thought that was really innovative,” Binch says, “and I think the industry is still in much need of productized marketing inventions that really push brands and advertising more into the service space because more and more we’re competing with Silicon Valley and startups.”