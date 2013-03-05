Grimes Teaches You How to Make Music (Results May Vary)

When it comes to rapidly changing gender norms, the artist known as Grimes has not been shy about showing her global audience a thing or two–especially in her videos . However, the rising electro provocateur is now also teaching her fans how to make tunes the way she does.





“So yeah, ppl always ask me to make a tumblr tutorial on how to make music,” Grimes announced on her tumblr March 1. “So here it is.”

What follows is an extensive, user-friendly look inside how Grimes does her thing. (Apparently with some a GarageBand competitor called Ableton Live.) The musician whose given name is Claire Boucher advises having computer access and a microphone (and let’s assume some talent), and her methods are extremely cheap and practical for today’s battalion of bedroom Beethovens.

[Image: Flickr user Kevin N. Murphy]