This Marketing Stunt Makes Elevator Users Accessory To Murder

The last thing anyone expects while waiting for an elevator is to become witness to a murder in action. But that’s exactly what happened to unsuspecting bystanders who unwittingly became part of the Elevator Murder Experiment. Once the doors slid open, would-be passengers were faced with a vicious strangulation in progress, and their reactions, naturally, were caught on tape.





Now, you can be forgiven for thinking that such an experiment was some sort of sociological study. It was not, though the reactions–ranging from vigilante to callous disregard–could fuel some serious academic theorizing. Rather, it was a marketing stunt by New York agency Thinkmodo for the upcoming film Dead Man Down, which hits theaters on March 8.





The film, directed by Niels Arden Oplev (who helmed the original The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and starring Colin Farrell, Noomi Rapace, and Terrence Howard, is a gangland thriller involving some serious revenge. This experiment is ostensibly related to that (and ostensibly features real people). However, we can’t help but imagine the many, many ways that this prank could have gone horribly wrong.