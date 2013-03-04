Meet the Creator: Behind The Kids’ Home Movie That Morphs Into a Hollywood Blockbuster

Steven Spielberg famously first demonstrated his potential by making movies with an 8 mm camera as a kid. Imagine what those early filmmaking attempts might have looked like, though, with better production values. Oh, wait–you don’t have to imagine it.

Tony Yacenda

Timmy Muldoon and the Search for the Shadoweyes Bandit is a nine-minute film that revels in what happens when little kids dream big. Created by Woodhead Entertainment, Shadoweyes establishes its MO immediately, with 12-year old “director/actor/writer/editor” Timmy Muldoon introducing the film we’re about to see. His voice is poorly recorded, paving the way for the drained color palette, shoddy cuts, and classic kid acting to come. After a few minutes of Timmy’s ramshackle filmmaking experiment, however, everything starts to change.

Without any explanation, the quality of the film stock suddenly improves. The camera techniques are more innovative. Where once there were charmingly poor special effects, like sitting in a parked car and pretending to drive, the chase scenes are fleshed out, the acting is less wooden, and one of the actors is even revealed to be Academy Award-winner Cuba Gooding Jr. Each change happens gradually, like a song whose beat develops as more instruments are thrown into the mix.

Tony Yacenda, the director of the film, talked to Co.Create about faking a big-budget look, wrangling Cuba Gooding Jr., and what’s next for his company, Woodhead Entertainment.

Co.Create: So, Woodhead Entertainment–who are you guys?

Tony Yacenda: Dan Perrault, and I went to film school together. A while back we had this idea for a Brett Favre parody of a Lebron James commercial. Dan saw Sean Carrigan doing stand-up, and he looked like Brett Favre. We made the short and it went viral. We’ve been making content ever since.

Most of our crew is pretty new out of film school. Feature and TV projects have always been the goal. The first project Dan and I produced after graduating from film school was a feature called Funeral Kings, which was written and directed by Kevin and Matt McManus (who we went to school with and also helped produce Shadoweyes). It premiered at the SXSW film fest and is now available On Demand.