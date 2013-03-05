Embracing the Shake: Why Limitations Drive Creativity

For those of you still reading, I think I know a little about the conditions needed for creativity to flourish (and also those needed for it not to).

Composer Leonard Bernstein once said that in order to achieve great things, two things are needed: a plan and not quite enough time. And so it was at TED last week that this quote, or more specifically, the sense of limitation being a creative driver, became for me a meta-theme of the conference.

Instead of limitations stifling your creativity, holding you back and, in a lot of cases, forcing you to quit whatever your creative endeavor might be, this week proved that only by embracing them can you fully liberate the creative soul within you. In fact, the more constrained the individual, the more liberated and creative they can become.

Take Richard Turere, a 13-year-old Maasai who, working with only components harvested from junkyards, invented Lion Lights, an electrified fence that uses flashing LED lights to harmlessly scare lions away from his father’s cattle.





Or Ron Finley, a designer turned urban food farmer from South Central Los Angeles, which he describes as “home of the drive-through and the drive-by,” and a place where one in two kids develop a curable disease like diabetes. Ron had a vision for a healthy accessible “food forest” and planted a vegetable garden in a strip of dirt in front of his own house. The city tried to shut it down but Ron fought back, helped people plant more vegetable gardens, and now heads a movement that provides a shareable urban garden economy among his neighbors.

There were myriad other examples, but the two standout personal stories of embracing limitations involved overcoming a physical and mental challenge.