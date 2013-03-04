AgLocal Empowers Chefs To Meat Their Match

Launching today for New York chefs like Park Avenue’s Kevin Lasko, Swine’s Phil Conlon, and City Grit’s Sarah Simmons, AgLocal brings the farm closer to the table by connecting vouched-for producers with quality-demanding restaurants, making the whole supply chain more transparent for the eater at the end of the supply chain. It’s a model powerful enough to earn funding from Andreesen Horowitz and others a year ago–with plans to go after a Series A in May.

To hear Jones tell it, the Kansas City-based, United States of Innovation-featured company operates in three simultaneous spheres: by being high touch, high quality, and delivering product the next day, AgLocal feels like Zappos for farmers and chefs; with high gloss visuals and in-depth profiles, it functions as a consumer-facing About.me; a B2B third piece assists distributors in making those deliveries happen.





“We’re creating software in a place where software doesn’t work right now,” Jones says, and in doing so is creating value for restaurants, suppliers, and the people that want to eat.

Chefs, of course, are not the most time-rich, low-stress people; AgLocal assists them by doing the due dilligence of searching out suppliers and vetting their humane and sustainable practices, outsourcing the long trust-building, network-making process, plus connecting them to suppliers they may not have otherwise known.

In turn, the artisanal, speciality family farms that AgLocal collects find themselves in Rolodexes that they might have been left out of in analog times. Essentially, AgLocal is instilling a network effect in one of America’s oldest, most network-dependent industries: dining.

“By enabling the marketplace (and) causing there to be more transparency,” Jones says, “we will make margin a lot more liquid to get back to these farms.”