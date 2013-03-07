Nathan Fielder Has Fun With Marketing in “Nathan For You”

Last September, Nathan Fielder uploaded a YouTube video of a baby pig rescuing a baby goat from drowning. All he wanted to do with the video was promote a petting zoo in Southern California. He had no intention turning it into a viral sensation and a marketing boon for his new Comedy Central show Nathan For You.

“We came up with the idea for this petting zoo to create a star animal, kind of like Shamu at Sea World but for a petting zoo, which is a good idea in a way because it diversifies that petting zoo from other petting zoos in the area,” he says. “I don’t know why this was so appealing to me but seeing a baby pig rescue a baby goat in water just seemed so funny to me. I don’t know why. That’s all the idea we had.”

When it got over seven million views, though, and made the “ya gotta look at this!” segment of every major news broadcast known to man–Brian Williams, for instance, wasn’t sure of the veracity of the clip but decided to show it anyway–the comedian and writer for shows like Jon Benjamin Has a Van got a little concerned.

“I mean, we had no idea it would catch on like that so fast. I mean to be honest, I was a bit scared. I didn’t know what it meant that this was out of control so fast, and we just kind of didn’t really say anything,” he says. Last week, the truth was revealed, via a well-timed article in the New York Times: The video was a setup, with the pig walking along a Lucite track in order to nudge out a goat who didn’t seem to want to go anywhere (the goat’s cries were dubbed in later). The video formed the core of an episode of Nathan For You, in which Fielder acts as a sort of marketing consultant or agency devising decidedly nontraditional campaigns for game small businesses. With the reveal, Fielder wanted to make it clear that neither he, his co-executive producers Michael Koman and Dave Kneebone nor Comedy Central were trying to prank anyone. There was thought of having someone step up and be the guy who uploaded the video, but it was dismissed.





“The idea was maybe we could get someone on the news. We talked about that. But then it became, I felt, like a bit of a different story where…because I feel like if you do want to deceive the news it’s very easy to do that. I don’t think it’s necessarily too hard if you’re very tactical about that. But there was something really funny that this just happened organically and we didn’t really push it. I think we made a choice just to let it be. We had enough to make our story for the segment.”

That segment will air on the show’s second episode, on March 7. Because the track needed to be built, and the video shoot involved all sorts of animal trainers (the pig wasn’t from the petting farm; it was a stunt pig) and Humane Society representatives, it’s the most complex of the marketing schemes Fielder and his writers came up for various small businesses. Most of the schemes are simpler but no less unusual in concept.

For instance, he presented the idea to a boutique clothing store that its most attractive customers should be allowed to shoplift one item, figuring they’d talk about their haul to their attractive friends. He convinced a gas station owner to knock the price of his gas down by three dollars a gallon, but for the customers to get the savings they would have to fill out a rebate form and drop it off at the top of a mountain. He told a caricaturist to make drawings of people that would make Don Rickles blush.