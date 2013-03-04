How Are You Feeling Today? A New Mood-Measuring App Can Tell You

Feeling stressed out? Angry? Happy? Not sure how you’re feeling? Soon there will be an app that will help you identify and track your moods.

Xpression, developed by U.K.-based EI Technologies, is a mood-sensing app intended to enable people to track their emotions as well as what triggers them.

“We are the heart rate monitor of mood,” says Matt Dobson, cofounder of EI Technologies (EI for “Emotional Intelligence”). “This is potentially a massive opportunity for people who want to monitor their own health.”

The app, which will initially be introduced in health care settings, could be ready for consumer use (initially in Android, with iOS to follow) sometime next year.

Xpression does not listen to users’ words, but rather, how they are speaking. “The initial technology recognizes acoustic features within speech like pitch, intensity, frequency, and changes in those quantitates when you talk,” explains Dobson. “When did your emotion change? What happened at that point in time?”

Many therapists use mood diaries to help patients dealing with anxiety or depression determine what triggers various emotional responses. Xpression could be useful in therapeutic settings to replace mood diaries, which rely on patients self-monitoring and recording their mood throughout the day.

Through voice-based recognition technology, the new app can record whenever a user talks and generate a mood log at the end of the day.