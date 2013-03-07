How Rebuilding A Culture Can Reap Dramatic Results: Meet The Viral Wizards Duval Guillaume Modem

A dramatic surprise unleashed on a quiet town square after an unknowing passerby presses a giant red button became one of the online sensations of 2012 (43 million views on YouTube). But Duval Guillaume Modem, the agency behind this launch campaign for TNT Benelux (which in recent weeks has staged a second TNT “happening” in the Netherlands), is about more than must-see virals.

Just voted Belgium’s Agency of the Year by Belgian ad association ACC and Media Marketing, it also walked off with the most awards–20–at European ad show Eurobest a few weeks back for work for clients including Center Parcs, Coke Zero, and Alfa Romeo after being the fifth most awarded agency at the Cannes ad festival last year.





The company has won international recognition for a seemingly endless stream of high-profile local campaigns, including “6 Things You Can Miss While Reading a Newspaper” for Belgian newspaper marketing platform Newspaperswork, a viral stunt for banks consortium Febelfin starring a “mind reader” (over 8 million views), and another stunt for Coke Zero that brought out the 007 in regular folk (over 9 million views). Then, just last week, it picked up business for New York-based mobile photo and video-sharing app Mobli.

It’s an outsize resume for an operation with a staff of 45 which, though 15 years old, completely reinvented itself just six years ago after being bought by ad network Publicis.

“Before 2006 we were local, we were big, and we were successful–with a number of offices,” Duval Guillaume Modem managing partner Karel Vinck explains. “But to take advantage of the big international opportunities that come with being part of a big global group, we needed to reinvent ourselves and think different.”

So following the departure of co-founders Guillaume Van der Stighelen and Andrew Duval, the management team — Karel Vinck and fellow managing partner Sylvie Verbruggen, creative directors Geoffrey Hanston and Katrien Bottez, and head of digital Kris Hoet — re-focused the business around two core disciplines: creative and strategy.

Karel Vinck

Staff numbers were reduced, traditional departments–including a dedicated digital production unit–were disbanded, and a more collaborative working culture was created where digital expertise was integrated throughout. The new approach, introduced three years ago and established for the past two, was driven as much by the determination of the agency’s founders to make their mark on a global stage under new owners as their desire to respond to market changes. Happily, the two have coincided.