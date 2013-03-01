This Guy Will Paint Any Insane Thing Inside Your Head

Sometimes you’ve got a mental image–say, the creature from Predator eating udon noodles with retractable wrist chopsticks–that you have to get out of your head.





Enter Jim, of the Tumblr Jim’llpaintit. As Jim explains on the site, he’s “here to make your wildest dreams a reality using nothing but Microsoft Paint (no tablets, no touch-ups). Ask me to paint anything you wish and I will try no matter how specific or surreal your demands. While there aren’t enough hours in the day to physically paint every suggestion, I will consider them all. Bonus points for originality and humor. Use your imagination!”

Clearly participants have taken him up on that last part, as submitted and executed ideas range from Morrissey eating a horse to British public figures in all manner of unusual situations in supermarkets and on street corners.

Have a look at some highlights in the slide show above.