End7 Makes Celebrities Sick, In Order to Help Sick People

Most people in places like the U.S. and the U.K. are unlikely to have ever been affected by the seven uncured tropical diseases that nonprofit End7 is trying to wipe off the face of the Earth. Perhaps this unawareness is why seeing the effects of those diseases is all the more devastating.





A new video from End7–which hopes to snuff out tropical diseases like roundworm, trachoma, and snail fever by 2020–recruits a handful of celebrities to help spread the word about its efforts. The video, created by Wunderman U.K., begins with famous folks like Emily Blunt and Eddie Redmayne watching a video; all we see are their disturbed reactions. Afterward, we see what they were watching, and immediately realize why these scenes of disease thriving in poverty-stricken areas gave them pause. (Warning: It’s quite graphic).





In a campaign led by the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases, End7 is asking those who watch the video to like its Facebook page and make a small donation. If the scenes of just a few people suffering in the video aren’t reason enough, End7 hopes, perhaps the six million others around the world who share some of these diseases will be.