David Bowie and Tilda Swinton Are Haunted By Celebrities (Just Like Us)

Considering her mysterious, androgynous, almost alienlike beauty, which sort of favors David Bowie , Tilda Swinton was practically born to star in a Bowie video. It’s too bad she arrived on the scene too late for Bowie’s active music career–oh wait, never mind, she’s not too late at all.





After the abject weirdness of his first video in 10 years last month, Bowie is back with a comparatively restrained effort that’s still plenty bizarre. “The Stars (Are Out Tonight)” is more of a straight-ahead rock song, with subject matter that’s drawn not from the celestial bodies above but from the celebrities who continue to draw our attention–even after we’ve been cautioned about this in one or two songs before.





Directed by Flora Sigismondi, the video finds Bowie and Tilda is a happy elderly-ish couple of means enjoying their lives together. It’s actually pretty adorable. Unfortunately, the influence that comes with “receiving Jack and Kate and Brad” has an adverse effect on their happiness. (Side note: Do we even have a Jack right now?)

Watch the full video above, and let us know how it compares to classic Bowie in the comments below.