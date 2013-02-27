A Cure For Jet Lag? Take A Photon Shower Courtesy Of Delta At TED2013

Step into the Photon Shower provided by Delta and emerge feeling rejuvenated.

The idea for the device came out of a talk that creatives from Delta’s agency, Wieden + Kennedy New York, had with sleep expert Dr. Russell Foster. Foster is speaking about how light can be used to realign our body clocks when we are jet-lagged at a Delta-sponsored TED2013 lunch today. “He casually suggested that people might someday ‘bathe in light’ in a kind of ‘photon shower’ in order to help their jet-lagged brains recover. This lit up our imaginations immediately,” says W+K creative Catherine McCurry. “We started sketching some designs of what that might be like. We pitched it to our client, got the green light, brought London production company Nexus on board, and started making the photon shower a reality.”





Building a photon shower, the first of its kind, was a complex undertaking. “Not only was there the build of the physical structure, there was the app to run the device, there was animation that had to be created to project the blue light in an elegant way, there was an algorithm that had to be developed to create custom jet-lag therapy calendars that users could take home, all the way down to a very specific sound design,” explains W+K creative Jamie Carreiro, noting, “Our partners at Q Department created synesthetic ambient audio derived from the exact light wavelength used in the installation itself. It was a delightfully multimedia process.”

The result is a truly unique space. “When you step inside, the small structure of the shower disappears, and the environment becomes surprisingly expansive,” Carreiro says. “Using an infinity mirror setup, we made the space feel much larger than it actually is.”





Those who want to bathe in the photon shower simply input their travel data on a touch screen and are then guided through the personalized experience by narration and ambient sound. “Flowing blue animations appear before you on the LED wall. They’re particularly impactful because these LED panels are typically used for large on-stage displays, so being right up close to a screen like this is really rare. It has a strong effect,” according to McCurry. “At times, it really feels like it’s raining light.”

While the photon shower was designed specifically for TED2013, Delta might find other uses for the innovative device, according to a representative for the company.