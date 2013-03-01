“The voice you hear inside you is God”: Mark Burnett Takes On The Bible

If you haven’t leafed through the Bible recently, you’ll probably be surprised at how much sheer material there is in it. In the King James version, there are a total of 66 books in the Old and New Testaments, brimming with wars, betrayal, miracles, sacrifices, plagues, and even more betrayal.
There aren’t many television producers who would have the confidence to take this volume of work, familiar to billions around the world, and boil it down to 10 hours of scripted TV. Mark Burnett, though, hasn’t faced a production challenge he hasn’t been able to meet, and he says it’s his faith that has helped him achieve the clarity he’s needed to produce ambitious reality shows like Survivor, The Voice, and The Apprentice.
“I think if you’re a person of faith, which I am, you understand that the voice you hear inside you and instinct you get is God,” he says. “Many people just don’t act upon that. That’s all. And why don’t they act upon being called? Well, they feel it’s inconvenient or they tell themselves they didn’t really feel that or hear that or it seems too difficult.” But after the notion of producing a miniseries about the Bible kept popping up in Burnett’s head, “in this case it felt clear.”
The result is the History Channel miniseries The Bible, which begins on March 3. The 10-part series covers both testaments, dedicating half its time to the Old Testament, in which the Israelites constantly fight for their freedom and right to build a state for themselves, and the New Testament, win which the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ is documented.
Burnett and especially his wife, Roma Downey–who also plays Jesus’s mother Mary–were concerned that documentaries about the Bible were “maligning” the work. “We should do the love story of the bible, the true love story of the bible, Genesis through Revelation, as a drama,” is what he recalls her saying. At a certain point, he knew he could take this on.
“I’m a very straight, clear person; it’s not like there’s a blinding light that goes off and you hear a loud voice, like sometimes it says in the Bible. I haven’t heard that. I just felt and knew it was the right thing to do,” he says. “And once I decided, something said to me, Are you really sure you want to do this? This is kind of a bit “out there,” and people are going to say. Well, why would the guy who makes The Voice or Shark Tank or Survivor do this? What gives you the qualifications to do this? You know, actually you only need one qualification. That qualification is for me, Do you believe in it? Yes. Do you have experience in making complicated television in remote, faraway places? Yes. Do you have a heart for the story? Are you good at stories in general?”
The series begins, well, in the beginning, but to winnow down the wealth of material, Burnett and Downey, who coproduces the series, needed two years and a team of writers and producers to figure out how to creatively tackle such sweeping stories.
“I mean you’ve got to realize it took a year of thinking about how to approach the 10 hours,” says Burnett. “Obviously we wanted more hours, but we ended up getting 10. So, [we had] a year of how to approach that, and then you have to pitch it and get it sold so it’s going to be on television.” There was a thought of covering all the stories in short segments, but they liked the idea of doing “fewer stories, which are emotionally connected as an arc. Then the question was, Okay, which ones and how do they connect and what’s the entry point? We decided to do five hours [of] Old Testament and five hours [of] New Testament. We decided that the bridge, the pivot point between old and new would be Daniel surviving the lion’s den,” which he feels anyone familiar with the Bible knows is an obvious choice.
He and his writing team have had to make some creative decisions. For instance, in order to cover the earliest parts of the creation story, he has Noah, in a tradition of oral storytelling that kept the Bible stories alive for centuries before the King James bible ever existed, relay the story to his family as they’re rollicking in the ark he built to survive the epic flood God sent to cleanse the earth of sin. “You know it’s much more complicated than a quick conservation with you. It’s not stories. It’s one story. You know clearly your end point is [John of] Patmos, and you know the beginning point is creation. Except we did [the creation story] on Noah’s ark because we knew we needed to grab people for a few minutes, and so an incredible ark in an incredible storm is the telling of creation, which I think is really, really beautifully done.”
To Burnett, the most important factor in picking the stories and making them dramatic was how they’d resonate with the audience. “We have to make an emotional connection to make something last 50 years, because I’ve met more people in the last year going city to city, church to church who have told me ‘We’re glad you made it because my life changed by seeing Jesus of Nazareth or The Ten Commandments‘ or whatever it was. Art has been a big connector and attractor to faith for centuries.”
It’s the storytelling that matters, according to Burnett, and he feels his ability to tell a story is matched by few in the entertainment industry. “It’s an experience, but I’ve made 2,000 hours on American prime-time TV. Character and story are the key to storytelling. Well, I don’t know where you’re ever going to find better character and better story than in the Bible. There’s only one perfect character; that’s Jesus. Everybody else is flawed, and through the story line we chose to take is [that] despite all those flaws, God didn’t give up.”
In the slide show above, Burnett walks us through some of his Bible highlights.
[Images Courtesy of Joe Alblas/Casey Crafford/Lightworkers Media/Hearst Productions Inc.]