“The voice you hear inside you is God”: Mark Burnett Takes On The Bible

If you haven’t leafed through the Bible recently, you’ll probably be surprised at how much sheer material there is in it. In the King James version, there are a total of 66 books in the Old and New Testaments, brimming with wars, betrayal, miracles, sacrifices, plagues, and even more betrayal.

There aren’t many television producers who would have the confidence to take this volume of work, familiar to billions around the world, and boil it down to 10 hours of scripted TV. Mark Burnett, though, hasn’t faced a production challenge he hasn’t been able to meet, and he says it’s his faith that has helped him achieve the clarity he’s needed to produce ambitious reality shows like Survivor, The Voice, and The Apprentice.





“I think if you’re a person of faith, which I am, you understand that the voice you hear inside you and instinct you get is God,” he says. “Many people just don’t act upon that. That’s all. And why don’t they act upon being called? Well, they feel it’s inconvenient or they tell themselves they didn’t really feel that or hear that or it seems too difficult.” But after the notion of producing a miniseries about the Bible kept popping up in Burnett’s head, “in this case it felt clear.”

The result is the History Channel miniseries The Bible, which begins on March 3. The 10-part series covers both testaments, dedicating half its time to the Old Testament, in which the Israelites constantly fight for their freedom and right to build a state for themselves, and the New Testament, win which the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ is documented.

Mark Burnett and his wife Roma Downey

Burnett and especially his wife, Roma Downey–who also plays Jesus’s mother Mary–were concerned that documentaries about the Bible were “maligning” the work. “We should do the love story of the bible, the true love story of the bible, Genesis through Revelation, as a drama,” is what he recalls her saying. At a certain point, he knew he could take this on.

“I’m a very straight, clear person; it’s not like there’s a blinding light that goes off and you hear a loud voice, like sometimes it says in the Bible. I haven’t heard that. I just felt and knew it was the right thing to do,” he says. “And once I decided, something said to me, Are you really sure you want to do this? This is kind of a bit “out there,” and people are going to say. Well, why would the guy who makes The Voice or Shark Tank or Survivor do this? What gives you the qualifications to do this? You know, actually you only need one qualification. That qualification is for me, Do you believe in it? Yes. Do you have experience in making complicated television in remote, faraway places? Yes. Do you have a heart for the story? Are you good at stories in general?”

The series begins, well, in the beginning, but to winnow down the wealth of material, Burnett and Downey, who coproduces the series, needed two years and a team of writers and producers to figure out how to creatively tackle such sweeping stories.