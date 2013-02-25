Cloudy With a Chance of Dragons: NYT’s “Game of Thrones” Ad Takes Over The News

Near be dragons. A full-page ad, located in the Monday, February 25th edition of the New York Times, seems custom-designed to light up fantasy fans’ pleasure centers. The clever Game of Thrones ad features what looks unmistakably like the shadow of one of Khaleesi’s dragons, cast across a series of dummy articles, with headlines like “Lost Film Returns.” Less stable readers might even do a double-take above to make sure some sort of dragon apocalypse isn’t actually underway. Like those dragons, the show will be returning to HBO for a third season on March 31st.
