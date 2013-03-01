Original Shock And Awe: Vikings Invade Game of Thrones’ Turf

Even by Iron Age standards, the Vikings had peculiar day jobs: They’d board a dragon-headed Long Boat, row to a faraway land, kill everybody in sight, grab treasure, then return home to Scandinavia and split up the swag after the local chieftan took his cut.

Beating Game of Thrones‘s March 31 season 3 premiere to the beards-blood-weird gods punch, History Channel’s Vikings series (debuting March 3) puts its own fantasy-free spin on primitive spectacle by following the eighth-century adventures of real-life Norwegian warrior Ragnar Lodbrok and his Christian butchering crew.

Vikings, like creator Michael Hirst’s previous period drama The Tudors, dishes out plenty of savagery. SPOILER ALERT: Norsemen slaughter monks, toss a boy in an open grave to safeguard treasures for Earl Haraldson (Gabriel Byrne) in the Valhalla afterlife and dunk a blacksmith’s face in a bowl of fire. Later in the season, Vikings fictionalizes the ritual human sacrifice that historically took place in Uppsala, Sweden.

But Hirst argues that pre-literate Vikings, who never got the chance to write down their side of the story, weren’t all bad. “Vikings were more democratic and treated women much better than the Saxons and Christians did,” he says. “Women could divorce their husbands. They could fight.”

Further, Vikings may have been tough, but they were not slobs, Hirst observes. “A comb is found in every Viking grave. We also know the warriors carried a change of clothes in a waterproof bag on every raid. They cared about their appearance.”

Hirst first became fascinated with Vikings while researching an unproduced screenplay about their enemy, England’s King Alfred. Even though he’d just finished writing the Oscar-winning film Elizabeth, Hirst says, “No one was interested… No one.” And now? “When I tell people I’m doing a show about Vikings, there’s this visceral ‘Wow!’ response. It’s definitely in the zeitgeist.'”

Nearly as curious as they were ruthless, the ancient Norse revered nature, minted no currency of their own, and valued treasure by bulk weight, Hirst points out: “It’s primal. The series deals with love and children on a personal level, and it’s also about why we have gods, and why we want money and treasure. The Vikings stripped all that back to this very basic society. “