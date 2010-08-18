China: Number Two With a Bullet

Recently-released economic statistics confirm what a lot of

people could see coming: China officially passed Japan as the world’s

second-largest economy last quarter, reporting a quarterly GDP of $1.33

trillion. Some forecasters believe that it’s only a matter of time before the world’s most populous nation also becomes the world’s most prosperous, by overtaking the US.

China’s rise — from an impoverished agrarian nation limping

along under a stridently-ideological dictatorship to the world’s leading

exporter and manufacturer — took just three decades. Today China’s infrastructure,

government, and workforce are significantly better-developed. The country’s

trade policies, currency valuation, lack of labor standards, and vestiges of a command economy give it some short-term tactical advantages over more liberal, market-oriented competitors in North America, Asia and Europe. China is capable

of operating at a scale that is inconceivable elsewhere in the world. What could

possibly go wrong?

One word: demographics.

Today, China has the world’s largest population, more than

1.3 billion. The median age is just over 34: slightly younger than the U.S.

(36.7), much younger than Japan (44.2), but also significantly older than other

emerging economies such as India (26.5) and Brazil (28.6).

That’s the good news. The bad news is that after 2016, China

will face the steepest aging curve of any large population in world history. By

2028, Chinese demographers predict that the population over 65 will exceed that

of the population under 15, and number in the hundreds of millions; by

mid-century, China’s average age will rise above 50. India’s is projected to

remain around 26.

These crooked numbers were created by China’s one-child

policy, initiated in the 1980s to bring the population under control. It

succeeded, and perhaps saved a growing China from starvation, but the “4-2-1

problem” (4 grandparent, 2 parents, 1 child) and a growing gender imbalance has

created a structural workforce aging issue even more severe than ones faced in

Europe and Japan.