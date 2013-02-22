Would You See This Movie? The Poster For The Real Fake “Argo”

A Best Picture front-runner in this year’s Academy Awards race, Argo is the story of an exfiltration expert sneaking hostages out of Tehran, via fake movie production. Of course, when the events the film is based on actually did take place in 1980, that fake movie had to look real. Therefore, the CIA brain trust put their egg-shaped heads together to concoct a production poster that would be convincing as a real movie. Compare the results below to that of Ben Affleck’s adaptation below further. (Based on the poster, I would totally see the CIA’s Argo.)