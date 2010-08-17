World’s Largest Tidal Turbine Spinning Up This Summer

Tidal power will get its biggest test this summer.

The world’s largest turbine–a 130-ton, metal shaft with twin rotating blades–is making its way on a barge from Invergordon, Scotland to the European Marine Energy Centre test site off the coast of Orkney. Installers will then battle 50-foot waves and an average temperature of 11 degrees to install the turbine and connect it to the electrical grid.

The scale and timing are significant.

For one thing, it’s the biggest installation ever planned. Dubbed the AK-1000, the turbine took Atlantis Resources Corp. $7.5 million and a decade to complete. Functioning like an underwater windmill, the turbine will generate 1 MW of power immediately, or enough electricity to power 1,000 homes in Scotland. Plans call to expand operations to 150 MW by 2013 and reach 700MW capacity by 2020.

Secondly, the installation (if indeed they’re able to beat the elements) would be a huge boost to marine energy advocates.

Embraced as a renewable energy option since the ’70s, harnessing marine energy remains a major technological challenge. Spots with the strongest waves and currents are the ideal locations to install equipment–making installation extremely difficult, even in the best weather conditions. Add in maintenance issues and you get a lot of decision makers making other choices.