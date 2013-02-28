Start With The Words And Don’t Forget To Surprise: Ad Legend George Lois On The Art Of Advertising

George Lois is honored to be receiving the 2013 Clio Lifetime Achievement Award in May, but he wants to make it clear that his career in the advertising industry is far from over.

“Don’t think I’m not working today. I work all the time,” says Lois, who at the age of 81 is still creating campaigns for clients including SuperFocus, Tavalo, and Cablevision’s OMGFAST! He also published his latest book, Damn Good Advice (For People With Talent!), just last year.

A native of the Bronx who studied art at Pratt Institute, Lois has been in advertising since the 1950s, working at Doyle Dane Bernbach before departing the legendary agency to start Papert Koenig Lois. He made his mark over the years with campaigns for clients ranging from Xerox to Olivetti to Jiffy Lube and the Esquire covers he designed from 1962 to 1972.





And there was MTV. Lois lays claim to not only creating the iconic “I Want My MTV” slogan but convincing Mick Jagger to utter the phrase in the commercial that would transform the once-failing music video network into the ultimate cable destination for teenagers across America in the early 1980s.

While his career has extended over more than five decades, Lois most fondly remembers the 1960s, when he took part in the famous creative revolution of the time. “I talk to all the creative directors today, and they take me aside, and they say, ‘You know, it must have been great back in those days when you could do anything you wanted.’ I say, ‘Huh? Excuse me?’ I mean, we fought,” Lois says. “In the ’60s and ’70s you fought wars with clients, and you have to continue fighting wars to do great work.”

And what if a client just doesn’t get your vision? This might sound like heresy, but Lois says agencies can’t be afraid to drop clients that don’t appreciate great creative. “I say, ‘If you can’t sell great work to certain people, you’ve got to get rid of the account,’ and people look at me like I’m crazy. They say, ‘Well, wait a minute. You don’t understand. There are people working here. We’ve got to eat.’ And I say, ‘It wasn’t any different for me when I was a kid.’”

Lois came up in the advertising industry during a time when television commercials and print ads were the primary means of reaching consumers. What does he make of all the opportunities and challenges creatives face now in producing everything from viral videos to games for mobile devices to social media campaigns? “You know, everybody is so busy talking about ‘Twittering’ and talking about the new technologies and talking about this and that, but they don’t talk about creativity,” Lois laments.