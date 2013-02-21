Rock Station Keeps It All In the Family, With Photoshop Job for the Ages

Perhaps inspired by Awkward Family Photos , a new series of ads for Brazilian rock radio station Mundo Livre FM features the faces of some of rock music’s finest, all photoshopped into portraits of nuclear families. Each of these is pretty much perfect.





Created by Brazilian agency CCZ Comunicação, the ads all feature the tagline “Música boa você sabe de onde vem,” which translates to “Good music. You know where it comes from.” And indeed we do: Good music comes from the kind of radio stations that see the like-DNA in Paul Stanley and Marilyn Manson, The Beatles and Oasis, or The Sex Pistols and Green Day and group them together in an ad.

Have a look through the other posters in the slide show above.