And Now Jeep’s Twitter Has Been Hacked

While the BK takeover included a claim that McDonald’s had purchased its rival, the Jeep (which stands for Just Empty Every Pocket) hack kicked off with notification that Jeep had been sold to Cadillac.

The end game remains unclear as passwords are fortified across the land.





Update: Jeep’s account appears to be restored to a normal state (which does in fact include a retweet of Kardashian accessory Scott Disick–that’s not part of the hack, apparently).