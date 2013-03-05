Rethinking Public Space: B.C. Biermann’s Augmented Reality Urban Art

B.C. “Heavy” Biermann–a leading augmented reality (AR) artist and transmedia scholar–has stepped up efforts to reimagine public space through AR.

Teaming with digital media expert Ean Mering and advertising watchdog Jordan Seiler under the Re+Public banner, Biermann developed a series of mobile apps that produce a kaleidoscope of interactive color and animation when trained on specific structures.

The idea, says Biermann, is to draw attention to commercial encroachment into public space and allow for a more democratized participation in urban messaging systems.

“AR technology allows us to place digital, immersive 3-D installations in places that have been formerly off-limits to more traditional 2-D artists,” he adds. “We use it to create a new interactive type of art that blurs private property boundaries and alerts people to an impending digital overlay to the physical world” courtesy of advances like the Google Glass project and Microsoft’s recent patent for AR glasses. “We’re hoping this digital world contains interesting artistic content, in addition to the influx of more commercial content that is already well under way.”

Viewing a painted-over Keith Haring mural on New York’s Bowery Wall.

Since 2011, Re+Public has produced beta apps that enabled viewers to view interactive art on designated Times Square billboards and three buildings in New York and Los Angeles, a digitally resurrected Norway mural, a history of murals gracing New York’s Bowery Wall over the years, and animated facades on murals and buildings in Miami’s Wynwood Art District. The apps create an immersive environment that shows passersby walking through the digital designs in real time.

B.C. Biermann. Photo: Michael Berger

Most people have only been able to view these projects online at Re+Public and at Biermann’s site, The Heavy Projects. But this summer, the public will be able to download Android and iOS versions of the apps and see the art on location.