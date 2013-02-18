Burger King’s Twitter Hacked

Burger King’s 83,000+ Twitter followers are likely a little confused, and possibly amused by a string of decidedly un-King-like Tweets.

Someone has hacked Burger King’s Twitter feed, turning it into what appears to be McDonald’s feed, but most definitely isn’t. An early tweet proclaimed “We just got sold to McDonald’s” and things go downhill from there.

See the sample tweet below.





Update: The hack appears to be the work of Anonymous. And the Burger King account has been suspended.





Update: Here is Burger King’s statement on the matter:

Yesterday, our official BK Twitter Account was compromised by unauthorized users. Upon learning of this incident, our social media teams immediately began working with Twitter security administrators to suspend the compromised account until we could reestablish our brand’s official Twitter page. We apologize to our loyal fans and followers, whom might have received unauthorized tweets from our account. We are pleased to announce that the account is now active again.